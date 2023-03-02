Leaked WhatsApp messages have revealed that Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, fought against then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson over moves to keeps schools open during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Hancock, who was the health secretary during the Covid pandemic wanted schools to remain closed in January 2021.

In the WhatsApp messages, which have been published by The Daily Telegraph, it was revealed Sir Gavin persuaded Boris Johnson that schools in England should reopen as planned at the start of the January term.

MP for West Suffolk, and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Mr Hancock, who is MP for Haverhill and Newmarket said in the messages that the Government needed to fight a 'rear-guard action', to prevent a 'policy car crash' when children returned to the classrooms and started spreading the disease.

Mr Hancock messaged Sir Gavin to congratulate him on a decision to delay A-level exams for a few weeks.

He wrote: "Cracking announcement today. What a bunch of absolute arses the teaching unions are."

Sir Gavin responded: "I know they really really do just hate work."

Sir Gavin Williamson. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Following their publication by The Telegraph, the former education secretary tweeted that his comments had been “about some unions and not teachers”.

He added: "I have the utmost respect for teachers who work tirelessly to support students."

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said: "Tonight’s revelations are exactly like last night’s. These are partial accounts, obviously spun with an agenda.

"They show Matt was focused throughout on saving lives. The right place for a full assessment is the (official Covid) inquiry."

The more than 100,000 WhatsApp were passed to The Daily Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott.

She was given the material by the MP when they were working together on a book about his time in government during the pandemic.