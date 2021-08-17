Leaked documents have uncovered evidence of disaster planning in the event of structural collapse at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

The BBC reports it has seen documents revealing the level of concern surrounding potential structural dangers at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The BBC said trust bosses commissioned a report to assess the risk of being charged with corporate manslaughter should the hospital roof collapse.

Supports are currently in place to prop up failing concrete planks used in the construction of the Hardwick Lane building in the early 1970s.

The hospital was built with thousands of the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) planks, with 10,000 in its roof and 5,000 in the walls.

According to the BBC, an initial risk assessment said the chances of a plank collapse was 'almost certain'. This has since been downgraded to 'likely' after the implementation of a safety programme.

Documents seen by the BBC also revealed the existence of emergency planning simulating a partial hospital collapse due to a RAAC plank failure, while another operation included a ‘mass casualty plan’ where ambulances would be diverted to other hospitals.

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of patient watchdog Healthwatch Suffolk, said: "As far as I understand the hospital is doing all it can to keep staff, patients, and others safe, while making the repairs it can over time.

"The only thing I think it could have been doing differently is how much it has communicated with the public about the issues it faces, not of its own making of course (the RAAC plank issues that is). Their reasoning has been that it would cause unnecessary anxiety, but people inadvertently hearing or reading about it from other sources doesn't help at all."

In November 2019 the hospital revealed it could be riddled with structural defects due to the planks.

At that time Stephen Dunn, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chief executive, said: "Safety is paramount. We are keen to ensure the building is safe.

"We have got a handle on this."

This week, a spokesman for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said the safety of patients, staff and visitors was priority, adding there had been no plank failures.

"We have always followed expert, independent advice when it comes to the management of our buildings to continue delivering a safe service for patients, who should continue to come forward for care as they usually would," said the spokesman.

“There is a rolling programme of work to regularly check the planks, using the latest research and technology. We have a number of well-practiced measures in place to identify and fix any issues immediately.”

Safety measures introduced include:

Continuous survey and assessment programme with immediate remedial and mitigating work if issues are found.

Immediate remedial and mitigating work if issues are found, including: short-term, temporary props to reinforce the plank; bearing extensions, which are used to provide additional support to the planks; ‘failsafe support’ of steel and timber beams.

The use of zinc anode technology to reduce potential corrosion.

The introduction of a new decant ward to provide additional capacity and minimise disruption to patients during the works programme.

An MLM structural engineering investigation report in March made several recommendations which have since been implemented. It did not recommend the closure of all or part of the hospital building.

West Suffolk hopes to move to a new hospital on a new site within the next decade, with Hardwick Manor the preferred location.

