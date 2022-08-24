Leisure centre operator facing £1.7 million increase in energy bills

The charitable organisation which operates leisure centres in towns including Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Mildenhall, Haverhill, Newmarket, Brandon and Hadleigh is facing a £1.7 million increase in its energy bills, it has revealed.

Abbeycroft Leisure said the scale of the rise in energy costs was 'enormous' as its electricity bill had already doubled to £700,000 and its gas bill was estimated to increase by at least £1 million in March.

Warren Smyth, chief executive at Abbeycroft Leisure said: "The rising energy costs, supply chain and operating costs are challenging for us and we have tried to absorb these for as long as possible.

Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre Picture: Mecha Morton

"However, as part of our normal annual price review we have had to increase prices while trying to take into account the financial pressures our customers are already facing.

“The scale of the rise in energy costs for us is enormous, with each one of our six pools seeing a significant increase in costs. Our electricity bill has already gone up by 100 per cent (£700,000) and our gas bill is estimated to increase by at least £1 million in March.

"Our chemical supply costs, to keep the pools safe, has also more than doubled this year.”

Abbeycroft is a not-for-profit social enterprise which reinvests any financial surplus back into services.

It operates 18 facilities across Suffolk, on behalf of West Suffolk, Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils, and one in Cambridgeshire.

Mr Smyth added: “We remain committed to offer affordable, high quality services and facilities to our communities, however – like many not-for-profit organisations – we are concerned about the rising energy costs, what this means for our customers and our ability to deliver our charitable objectives."