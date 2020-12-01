The chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure says he is 'looking forward' to welcoming customers back from Thursday.

Following on from the latest Government announcement, most of their leisure centres will be reopening, as was the case before the current lockdown.

Fitness classes, swimming and swimming lessons will all resume in the facilities which are open.

Abbeycroft Leisure staff preparing the gym for reopening (43363937)

The protocols introduced back in July will continue, meaning all sessions must be pre-booked, social distancing must be respected, face-masks must be worn when moving around the centre, capacity will be reduced and extra cleaning will be carried out.

In a show of solidarity, Abbeycroft are also offering complimentary memberships for members who have been made redundant as a result of the pandemic.

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure said he was looking forward to welcoming customers back.

Guidelines are on display at all Abbeycroft Leisure Centres. Contributed picture (43363972)

He said: “We’re looking forward to opening again and we've received a lot of feedback from customers saying that felt perfectly safe with the various measures we put in place and that they are ready to get back to leading healthier lives.

“Like many industries, the leisure sector is facing some tough challenges, but there is an appetite to keep centres open and we’re ready to welcome everyone back.”

More information about the reopening of the leisure centres can be found at: https://www.acleisure.com/coronavirus/

