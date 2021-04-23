A leisure company has launched a campaign to find seven community heroes.

Abbeycroft Leisure announced the campaign this week and say winners will be rewarded with the ‘gift of an active, healthy lifestyle’ - through free annual memberships.

The not-for-profit social enterprise, based in Bury St Edmunds, manages 15 leisure centres across Suffolk and one in Cambridgeshire.

Abbeycroft Leisure want to find 'ordinary people doing extraordinary things'. Picture: Abbeycroft Leisure

Its centres, which include Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Sudbury and Mildenhall, reopened on April 12 - in line with the Government’s roadmap out of the pandemic.

The leisure provider is appealing for nominations for anyone, of any age, who has ‘made a difference to the lives of others’ throughout the past year.

They said this could be could be everything from ‘everyday acts of kindness to regular support or contact, extraordinary measures, self-sacrificing or pure benevolence’.

The community heroes could be anyone from ‘neighbours to friends, delivery drivers, refuse collectors, nursers, carers or family members’.

It could be in their own time or as part of their job.

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “We’re very pleased to be launching this campaign to find seven community heroes.

The last year has been challenging for all of us, but it’s also brought out the best in people.

We’d like to hear about those people who have made a difference to someone else’s life in whatever way that may be, so we can recognise their efforts and reward them with a year’s health and wellbeing membership.

There are seven annual memberships up for grabs including both the Wellbeing Plus Membership for over-16s and the Junior Membership for those 15 and under.

Everyone who is nominated will also receive a five-day free pass.

“We’re very proud to be giving the gift of an active, healthy lifestyle for a whole year to seven deserving local community heroes,” added Warren Smyth.

All entries will be judged by three independent local members of the community.

For more information, visit: www.acleisure.com/community-heroes

Nominations close on May 2.

“We want to celebrate ordinary people, doing extraordinary things,” said Mr Smyth.

