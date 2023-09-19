A pair of women who met in baby classes have begun offering ‘Mini-Athletics’ for small children.

The events are open to all walking children up to age 7, and are being held in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

They allow younger participants to engage in a variety of athletic activities, including running, jumping and throwing – with a focus on imaginative play.

Nanette Naude (left) and Petra Holland have started running mini-athletics classes targeted at children. Picture: Mecha Morton

The classes are hosted by Nanette Naude and Petra Holland, a pair of Burwell women who met through baby classes.

Mrs Naude said: “The classes are very active, they’re quite fun, and we just do all the skills you’d need for real sports – overarm throws, underarm throws, working in a team, how to run properly.

“We do some athletic events with older children, things like javelin, shotput, the basics of high-jump.

“The parents come along, and they get to take part with their children. You see them develop – which I find very nice, as a parent.”

Mrs Naude added: “Our mission at Mini Athletics Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket is to create an positive, fun, yet structured environment where kids can be active, learn important life skills, and have a blast while doing so.

“Our program combines the thrill of physical movement with imaginative play, creating a truly magical experience for every child who participates.”

In addition to the regular classes, Mini Athletics lays on an array of special events, with all invited.

One of these is coming up next month. To enquire about taking part in the class, contact nnaude@miniathletics.com

Mrs Naude said of this: “In October, we always have a charity week, where we raise money for a chosen charity.

“This year, it’s the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

“Mini Athletics’ mascot is called Gogo, and he’s getting married this year. The October class will, therefore, have a wedding theme.”