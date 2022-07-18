Residents in West Suffolk have one more week to put their views across in the creation of the area's local plan.

Public consultation on the West Suffolk Local Plan "preferred options", which is the second stage in the creation of the plane, closes on July 26.

The consultation, which has been running since May 26, has already seen 16 public exhibition events take place, but can still be accessed online for people to view.

Councillor David Roach, cabinet member for planning at West Suffolk Council, said: “The local plan is about ensuring our communities’ future housing needs are met and that there’s land for businesses to grow and flourish in West Suffolk. Having a local plan in place is vital, so a huge thank you to everyone who has taken the time to look at this draft of the plan and have had their say.

“Whether we have a local plan or not, development will still happen. But having a plan means that we and our communities have more of a local democratic voice over the development that comes forward. It offers greater protection to greenfield sites and the countryside. It means we can stop inappropriate, speculative development from taking place. It means we have more safeguards to stop employment land being used for housing. And it means that we can prevent inappropriate garden and infill development from occurring."

When it is finalised and adopted, the West Suffolk Local Plan, which covers the period up to 2040, will be used to decide such things as planning applications as well as where development for new housing or land for employment can take place.

The draft plan includes some of the early shaping for policies on how development will address climate change, increase biodiversity, and aid people’s health and wellbeing including through homes that can adapt to support people’s changing health needs as they grow older. The current public consultation seeks views on these “policy parameters” as well as the sites.

People can still participate by visiting the online exhibition, by clicking here.

Alternatively, residents can email planning.policy@westsuffolk.gov.uk or phone 01284 757368 to find out other ways residents can get involved.