Outdoor gyms and skate parks have been closed across Suffolk following the start of the national lockdown.

This applies to the outdoor gyms at Heldhaw Road Recreation Ground, Bury St Edmunds and East Town Park, Motts Field, Haverhill, which have been shut by West Suffolk Council.

The skate parks in Olding Road, Bury St Edmunds; Howe Road Recreation Ground, Haverhill; St Johns Recreation Ground, Mildenhall and George Lambton Playing Fields, Newmarket are also closed.

Signs will be in place at the closed sites and outdoor gyms will be taped off

Skateboard England has sought guidance and are arguing the case for exemptions but recognises that while this is hugely disappointing news, everyone must pull together as a community and continue to follow the Government guidance to keep everyone safe.

Signs are being put in all those places explaining the closures and outdoor gyms will be taped off.

