Two London men have been charged over alleged class A drug dealing in three Suffolk towns.

Rolls Samba, 26, of Stamford Hill, and Djo Muzembe, 23, of Barking, were charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall.

Warrants were conducted in Newmarket and London yesterday and two men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The men were charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin

Samba was remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court with Muzembe appearing at a later date.

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

