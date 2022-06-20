In today's nostalgia we go back to 2000 when a tree planting ceremony took place in Burwell, near Newmarket, to mark the new Millennium.

Three and four-year-old pupils from the Spring Close Montessori nursery school, who still had a lot of growing to do themselves, planted a red hawthorn sapling in the school’s grounds.

They were joined by staff and the Rev Stephen Earl, the vicar of the parish.

"We wanted something that the children would be able to watch grow and get bigger just as they would," said school director Jackie Pitman.

Once fully grown it was hoped the tree would provide shelter for the children’s playground.

"The school is in the grounds of the church so it was important to chose a tree in keeping with the local area," said Jackie.

She said it was expected the tree would grow to around 20ft tall and be around the same measurement in diameter.