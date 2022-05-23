In today's nostalgia we turn the clock back 22 years when the Queen visited the Rowley Mile racecourse in Newmarket to open the Millennium Grandstand.

Accompanied by Peter Player, the chairman of Newmarket Racecourses Trust, she was given an enthusiastic welcome by hundreds of racegeoers who had arrived at the course early to make sure they didn’t miss anything.

And a guard of honour of six 2000 Guineas-winning jockeys, headed by Lester Piggott – successful in the big race on five occasions during his riding career – were on hand to officially greet the Queen.

After inspecting the 27 runners for the first Classic of the season, the Queen watched from the Royal box as King’s Best, took the race in style in the hands of Kieren Fallon and became the fourth 2000 Guineas winner to be trained by Michael Stoute.