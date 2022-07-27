In today's nostalgia we go back to 1995 when a new type of pork sausage made by a Bury St Edmunds butcher won a top competition prize.

The sausages were made by Barwells, of Abbeygate Street, and called St Edmundsbury Gold after customers chose the name.

Managing director Chris Lacey received awards for overall champion and gold winner in the traditional pork category at the Great Newmarket Sausage Challenge.

In today's nostalgia we transport back to 1995 when a new type of pork sausage made by a Bury St Edmunds butcher won a top competition prize

Top award in the speciality sausage class was taken by Jane Edge of FL Edge and Son, of East Harling, with a pork and chive sausage, while silver award went to Rolfe's of Walsham-leWillows.

The fund-raising competition was organised by racing welfare charities and judged by gourmet chef Clement Freud.