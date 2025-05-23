The chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) says a decline in its recent staff survey results is partly due to financial challenges and demand for its services.

Results for the trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, highlighted key areas of concern regarding staff morale and patient care.

Published in March, the 2024 survey, which was completed by 2,373 people, revealed that 62 per cent of staff think the care of patients is the trust’s top priority.

This compares to the previous year when 76 per cent of staff thought it was the top priority for the organisation.

The percentage of staff who felt they had adequate materials, supplies and equipment to do their work dropped from 60 per cent in the 2023 survey, to 47 per cent in the 2024 one.

Just 37 per cent of staff surveyed said they believed if they raised a concern at work the trust would address it.

This compares to 49 per cent in the previous year’s survey.

Staff were asked if they would be happy for a friend or relative to be treated by the trust, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital.

A total of 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would be happy - a 10 per cent drop from the previous year.

The percentage of staff who would recommend the trust as a place to work dropped from 65 per cent to 49 per cent.

In response Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSFT said: “We have seen a decline in our NHS Staff Survey results compared to the previous year due to a wide range of factors, such as the reorganisation of NHS services nationally and locally, challenging financial pressures, and a difficult year where we experienced sustained demand for our services.”

Dr Cameron added: “To support our staff over the coming year, we have put in place detailed action plans that address the areas identified as a priority.

This includes improving the health and wellbeing of our staff, encouraging them to speak up when they identify an issue, ensuring they feel listened to and valued, and increasing staff engagement in decision making and change processes.”

The trust said the staff survey results for 2024 show there are six areas to focus on in the coming year:

Health and wellbeing

Speaking up

Care of patients

Recommend a place to work

Leadership and management

Communication

More detail can be found in this month’s trust board papers - on page 86.

A spokesman for WSFT said results for each division are currently being collated, and will be used to create an action plan.