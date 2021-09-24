A Suffolk clothing manufacturer has reached a milestone in its history.

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing was founded 10 years ago by Paul Brown.

After leaving university, he first launched his business from his parents garage in Brandon.

Paul Brown founded Wolf in Sheep's clothing ten years ago. Picture by Mark Westley

Since then, the fashion entrepreneur, who is also manager of Love Newmarket BID, representing and promoting 350 plus town centre businesses, has started his own clothing factory and now sells his clothes worldwide, which are wholly made in Suffolk.

“It has been a humbling experience when you think where the business started and where it is today.”said Paul, 33.

“ I didn’t think we would ever get this far and the thought that we have now sold our clothing to over 40 different countries around the world is an amazing achievement.”

A new range of made to measure chino trousers has been launched to celebrate the 10th anniversary. Picture: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

After first studying economics at Durham University, Paul, enrolled on a course at the London College of Fashion,

As demand increased for his men’s and ladies’ shirts, he re-located from his parent’s garage to a unit in Brandon just off the high street, in 2011.

Aside from setting up a manufacturing operation, Paul also found local tailors and seamstresses to make his tailored shirts.

“If you manufacture in London or the midlands there are already a number of local factories that employ tailors and seamstresses, so there is already a pool of people you can employ,” he said.

“However in Suffolk, we don’t have that history and industry so it was very hard to find people who could make the shirts to the standard required”.

Eventually, Paul took the step of setting up his own training programme which enabled him to focus on expanding the product range.

The company now designs and manufactures a wide range of garments, including trousers, boxer shorts and fully featured trench coats.

The shirt range now includes long and short sleeve, button down, linen and double cuffs, which he says are all sourced from the finest European Mills.

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing now employees a team of five and all of his garments are handcut and handmade.

Selling online, his clothes are now worn across the world including Australia, New Zealand, Russia and mainland Europe.

“I am proud that we manufacture locally and our clothes are wholly made in Suffolk,” he said.

The company has just released a brand of chinos to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

See Paul's clothing at: www.wisconline.co.uk

