An investment of £466,733 is to be debated by county planners next week, as part of a regional initiative to support charities and voluntary groups.

At a meeting on February 8, West Suffolk Council's cabinet will discuss the latest proposals of the Grant Working Party, which has recommended that funds be made available for 30 projects and organisations.

An initial call for applications received 56 enquiries from various organisations, and the Party has narrowed this down based on a number of criteria set by the council.

The grant funding proposals will be debated next week.

The latest round of grant funding will prioritise local health and wellbeing, with counselling and family support groups among the services making the shortlist.

Women's Aid and Homestart are slated for boosts in excess of £10,000, while a St Nicholas Hospice Trust scheme to support unpaid end-of-life carers would receive £20,000 under the proposed plan.

£215,000 - almost half of the overall funding - would be made available to West Suffolk Citizens Advice.

The Grant Working Party's chair, Councillor Jim Thorndyke, said: "We recognise that there are a great many community groups, voluntary organisations and charities in West Suffolk, doing fantastic work to help residents and improve their lives.

"We have no doubt that the pandemic has placed greater demand for some of these services and that has been born out in the volume of grant applications received.

"We have taken great care to go through each application in detail and to look to ensure that the projects that we help fund, will benefit the lives of residents of all ages across West Suffolk."

Councillor Robert Everitt, the cabinet member for families and communities, said: "It's our simple belief that people out in our communities who have some experience of a social issue, often have the best ideas for how to solve them.

"Our role is to help them get established. We have helped many community groups, charities and voluntary organisations to set up both before and during the pandemic.

"We have done so not just through Community Chest, but also through our councillor locality budgets and other practical support. I am immensely proud of that community spirit that we have helped foster - even if it does lead to a huge volume of grant applications.

"I would like to thank Cllr Thorndyke and all of the other members of the Grant Working Party for what has no doubt been a tough task and I look forward to discussing their recommendations with my Cabinet colleagues."

In addition to the grant scheme, the cabinet is also set to discuss a one-off, £61,000 cash injection for Bury St Edmunds' Theatre Royal.