Emergency services are at the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A11 just after Red Lodge.

Police were called at about 5.39pm to reports of a collision between two cars and a motorcycle on the northbound carriageway.

The ambulance and fire service also attended.

The incident is on the A11 just after Red Lodge

Road closures and diversions are expected to be remain in place for a number of hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

