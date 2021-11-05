A11 northbound near Red Lodge shut after three vehicle crash
Published: 19:02, 05 November 2021
| Updated: 19:04, 05 November 2021
Emergency services are at the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A11 just after Red Lodge.
Police were called at about 5.39pm to reports of a collision between two cars and a motorcycle on the northbound carriageway.
The ambulance and fire service also attended.
Road closures and diversions are expected to be remain in place for a number of hours.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk
Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall