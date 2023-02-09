Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Broken down lorry on A14 westbound at Bury St Edmunds causes 45 minute delays during rush hour

By Suzanne Day
-
suzanne.day@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:11, 09 February 2023
 | Updated: 09:12, 09 February 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A broken down lorry on the A14 westbound is causing major delays in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Drivers have reported a large amount of traffic congestion around Bury St Edmunds town centre and the A14 is reportedly at a standstill.

The lorry is not expected to recovered from the exit slip road at Westley until at least 9.20am.

Delays on A14. Picture: Traffic Cam East
Delays on A14. Picture: Traffic Cam East

Suffolk Police confirmed that one lane of the A14 westbound between junction 43 - junction 42 was closed.

The exit slip road at junction 42 is also shut.

Bury St Edmunds Newmarket Stowmarket Suffolk Homepage Traffic and Travel Travel Suzanne Day