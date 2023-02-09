Broken down lorry on A14 westbound at Bury St Edmunds causes 45 minute delays during rush hour
Published: 09:11, 09 February 2023
| Updated: 09:12, 09 February 2023
A broken down lorry on the A14 westbound is causing major delays in Bury St Edmunds this morning.
Drivers have reported a large amount of traffic congestion around Bury St Edmunds town centre and the A14 is reportedly at a standstill.
The lorry is not expected to recovered from the exit slip road at Westley until at least 9.20am.
Suffolk Police confirmed that one lane of the A14 westbound between junction 43 - junction 42 was closed.
The exit slip road at junction 42 is also shut.