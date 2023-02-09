More news, no ads

A broken down lorry on the A14 westbound is causing major delays in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Drivers have reported a large amount of traffic congestion around Bury St Edmunds town centre and the A14 is reportedly at a standstill.

The lorry is not expected to recovered from the exit slip road at Westley until at least 9.20am.

Delays on A14. Picture: Traffic Cam East

Suffolk Police confirmed that one lane of the A14 westbound between junction 43 - junction 42 was closed.

The exit slip road at junction 42 is also shut.