An emergency consultant at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has asked people to 'use NHS services wisely' over the New Year bank holidays.

This comes as the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital in Hardwick Lane, said it is seeing more patients than ever in its accident and emergency department.

A statement issued by the trust, said: "Like the entire NHS, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is experiencing significant demand for our services and we are seeing more patients than ever come to our accident and emergency department.

"While we continue to work hard to ensure our patients are seen at the earliest opportunity so they can receive the right care, in the right place, we expect this New Year’s bank holiday weekend to be our busiest period.

"Therefore, we are asking the public to help us this bank holiday weekend by making the right choices, so that we can deliver the highest quality care to those who need us most."

More information about NHS services available can be found on the trust's website.

Ravi Ayyumuthu, emergency department consultant and deputy medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: "While we are very busy at the moment, please know that we are here for you over the New Year weekend if you need us.

"We are asking everyone to please use our NHS services wisely. This will mean others with greater need can be seen more quickly.

"However, please ensure that if you or someone else requires urgent clinical care, that you attend an accident and emergency department or telephone 999.”