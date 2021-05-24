Talented crafters are being called to come and trade at a new series of 'Maker Markets' to be held monthly at three town sites, starting from next month.

West Suffolk Council sees these markets as key to attracting visitors and shoppers back onto the high streets of Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket.

Cllr Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at the council, said: "This is a really great opportunity for makers who have had limited ways of reaching their customers over lockdown to come and try a stall alongside like-minded creatives.

Crafters of all types are being called to take a pitch at the markets. (47485123)

"We are offering really affordable pitches, and we can even provide a gazebo if required. It puts our makers and crafters in front of a buying public and it could be a great kick start for a new business. Whether you have got experience , a little, or newcomer with a bright idea to test, this is an invaluable opportunity.”

The Maker Markets will start in June, with the Bury St Edmunds ones held on the first Sunday of the month, on Cornhill.

The Haverhill markets will be on the first Saturday of the month, in Market Square, adjacent to the provisions market running on the High Street, and the Newmarket events will be held on the second Saturday of the month, also alongside its regular market.

Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket will host the events, starting next month. (47485127)

Pitch fees for Haverhill and Newmarket are £10, or £15 for Bury.

For more details, to book a stall, and enquire about the availability of gazebos please contact sharon.fairweather@westsuffolk.gov.uk.

