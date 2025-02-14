Popular makers markets are set to return to offer shoppers a range of handcrafted and homemade goods.

The 2025 makers markets will kick off in Haverhill on Saturday, March 1, from 9am to 3pm, followed by Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, March 2, from 10am to 3pm.

Newmarket’s market will take place the following weekend on Saturday, March 8, from 9am to 3pm.

The market in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Visitors will be able to find a wide selection of stalls selling everything from sweet treats, hot food, woodcraft and artwork to homeware, candles and soaps.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: "Markets play a vital role in our community, attracting visitors and shoppers to our towns, boosting the local economy and providing a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products.

“With over 100 small businesses participating in the makers markets across the three towns, the diversity of talent on display is truly inspiring."

Both the Haverhill and Newmarket events will run alongside their regular town markets where some traders have been selling their goods for more than 40 years.

Adding to the atmosphere, each makers market will feature live music and family craft activities — making it a fun day out for all ages.

Sharon Rodrigues from Pot Doodle, a trader at both the regular and makers markets, said: “Both the regular market and makers markets have such a friendly and supportive community.

“I really enjoy speaking to the locals that stop by my stall as well as welcoming new visitors to our West Suffolk towns.

“Stop by your local market and discover new and unique products that you can’t find anywhere else.”