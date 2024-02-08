West Suffolk Council’s popular Makers Markets are returning to Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill next month and to Newmarket in April.

Throughout the year, shoppers will be able to discover an extensive variety of unique crafts and homemade products such as sweet treats, hot food, woodcraft, original artwork, homeware, needlecraft, candles and soap and much more!

The first Makers Market of 2024 will be held in Haverhill on Saturday, March 2 from 9am to 3pm.

Makers Markets are to return to Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds in March and Newmarket in April.Contributed picture

Bury St Edmunds Makers Market will start on Sunday, March 3 from 10am to 3pm, and Newmarket’s will begin on Saturday, April 13 from 9am to 3pm. Both Haverhill and Newmarket Makers Markets will be set within the regular town markets.

With live music and family craft activities, the community will be able to enjoy the inclusive and vibrant atmosphere suitable for the whole family.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: “Markets are absolutely vital in our community, as they attract visitors and shoppers to our towns, which boosts the local economy and provides a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products.

Makers Markets have lots to offer. Picture by Mark Westley

“With over 100 small businesses participating over the three Makers Markets, there will be a diverse array of talented artists and business owners.”

Julie Jervis, local business owner of Just Made by Jules said: “The community is really welcoming and supportive. I would recommend anyone who is thinking of trying out market trading to give these markets a go!”

There are still opportunities to join the markets as a stallholder.

There are also three new deals tailored exclusively for those thinking of starting or expanding their business at one of the markets:

Free trading for 12 weeks at Brandon, Newmarket, Haverhill or Mildenhall.

The market pass is available for new business owners to trade at the Bury St Edmunds Wednesday market for 12 weeks for only £60.

Trade for £10 per pitch at the Bury St Edmunds Wednesday market, in The Traverse area only. This offer can be extended beyond 12 weeks on a flexible and casual basis if required.

Traders can use a combination of offers to suit their business’ needs. Existing traders can use offers at markets that they do not currently trade at. All market pitches must be booked in advance and are subject to availability and suitability.

For additional information and to apply for a pitch, contact: economic.development@westsuffolk.gov.uk or visit Welcome to West Suffolk Markets