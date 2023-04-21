Cases of malnutrition at West Suffolk Hospital are highest among the elderly – although a mystery surrounds why women are more affected by the condition than men.

A Freedom of Information request by SuffolkNews on the number of patients with malnutrition at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust over the last five years revealed the issue was most prevalent in 2021 when healthcare professionals were still grappling with Covid-19.

In that year there were 72 cases, with eight among those aged 31 to 40; 14 in 51 to 60-year-olds; eight for those aged 61 to 70; 14 among those 71 to 80 and 28 cases afflicting patients aged 81 or over.

Of those, 46 women suffered from malnutrition, compared to 26 men.

The overall trend shows that the elderly and women were more affected, with the trust highlighting a range of causes and research indicating that an acute Covid-19 infection can increase the risk.

There is limited research into whether overall malnutrition rates have increased as a direct result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the malnutrition charitable association BAPEN (British Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition) has found that although women are at greater risk, the reasons for this have not been formally researched.

A spokesman for the trust, which also runs Newmarket Hospital as well as West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said they took proactive measures to monitor all inpatients’ risk of malnutrition at the point of admission and subsequently through frequent screening.

“If a patient is identified as at risk of malnutrition, they will have a nutrition plan put in place and are referred to specialists for more detailed assessment and support,” he said. “The causes of malnutrition are multifactorial, with national data indicating older people over the age of 65 being at greater risk, particularly older women.”

So far this year, as of March 14, there have been eight cases of malnutrition, 61 last year, 45 in 2020, 39 in 2019 and 63 in 2018.

The only year when cases were higher amongst men was in 2019 with 24, compared to 15 for women.

Those aged over 65 were at higher risk, according to the trust, as they were more likely to experience long-term or chronic conditions that can lead to malnutrition.

Other factors could include being unable to cook for or feed themselves as well as limited mobility or lack of transport to buy food.

Eating may also be difficult because of a painful mouth or teeth.

The trust screens all inpatients weekly at a minimum using the BAPEN ‘MUST’ tool, which looks at Body Mass Index and recent weight loss.

If patients are identified as at risk of malnutrition, they are urged to choose meals from its enriched menu and are offered snacks and nutrient dense drinks.

A formal dietic assessment may take place to consider tailored advice and prescribed nutritional supplements and artificial nutrition.

All patients identified as at high risk of malnutrition will have a nutrition plan.

Advice for discharge if appropriate can include referral to community dietitians, meals on wheels services, food delivery options, advice on easy to prepare meals and nutrient dense diets.

Anyone who has experienced a sudden change in their weight, should contact their GP or NHS 111.

Advice on a balanced diet for nutrition and recovery

Advice for hospital patients on nutrition and recovery, available on West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s website, provides information on eating well and gaining weight for those who have a small appetite.

It advises to:

Include three small meals per day as well as two to three snacks or milky drinks.

Use at least one pint of full cream milk per day.

At least six to eight cups of fluid each day, trying fruit juice, smoothies, and soups, which are good sources of vitamin C, as well as squash, milk or tea/coffee.

Red meat, chicken, fish, eggs, cheese, beans/lentils, nuts soya or Quorn alternatives at least twice daily, which are a source of protein, iron, zinc – essential for body repair.

Include bread, rice, potatoes, pasta, cereal or chapattis at each meal as they are a source of energy, fibre and B vitamins.