A man who admitted a raft of offences including trying to escape from police will appear in court tomorrow.

Albjon Metlekaj, 20, of High Street, Hounslow, Greater London, is due before Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow.

He has pleaded guilty to five charges of driving a vehicle dangerously, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, escape from lawful custody, using a vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

No verdicts have yet been recorded in his case.

On July 6, he was taken to West Suffolk Hospital complaining of chest pains having been arrested in Newmarket the previous day.

He absconded but was arrested in Bury town centre at 5.30am the following day.

The National Police Air Service plane assisted ground-based officers in the search for him.

His hearing is slated for noon.

Metlekaj was represented by Breydons Solicitors Ltd.