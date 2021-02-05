A man has been arrested following a 20 mile police pursuit which ended in Suffolk overnight.

Police say they were patrolling in the Methwold area when the chase started.

The man was finally stopped at Lakenheath, where he was arrested on suspicion of several offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of both drugs and a bladed article.

Police have released this image of the incident

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk