A man who was arrested after a crash which left two police officers with serious injuries has been re-bailed for a fourth time.

The crash, which was on the B1112 in Eriswell, near Lakenheath, at around 1.20am on September 25, involved a grey BMW and a police car responding to an emergency.

Police, firefighters, the ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were called to the scene and the driver and passenger of the police car, two male officers, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath. Picture: Google Maps

<!--iframe-->

A 27-year-old man, who was driving the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

The man, who was initially taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution, was questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and was released on bail until October 21.

He was then re-bailed until December 19, then until February 8, and again until May 8.

The man, now 28, has since been re-bailed until June 30.