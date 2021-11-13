Man arrested in connection with attempted sexual assault in Suffolk

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with an attempted sexual assault of a woman in Elveden.

Suffolk Police confirmed this afternoon they have arrested a man in his 30s from Thetford on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and will be questioned by detectives investigating the incident.

Police shut off road in Elveden following assault on woman (53044176)

The assault happened between 11am and noon on Tuesday along London Road, known locally as the old London Road/ old A11.

The victim – a young woman – was out jogging along a footpath, where she was approached by a man and assaulted.

Police say the woman was hit on the head and the man attempted to pull down her leggings. He then left the area, evading police.

Officers described the man as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with brown stubble on his face and he was heard speaking with an English accent. He was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.

The woman, who was found unconscious and lying on the pavement by a member of the public, was taken to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged. She continues to be supported by specialist trained officers.

Road closures and a scene that were in place in London Road and the nearby area have now been lifted.

Police would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the London Road area, particularly between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction, either walking or cycling between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, or any motorists that passed through and may have dashcam footage.

Call the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O01-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 37/63186/21

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

