A man has been charged over alleged breaches of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed by a court.

Alan Weston, 76, of Rookery Drove, Beck Row, was arrested on November 14.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court yesterday, and has since been remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance.

Weston appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court (pictured) in Ipswich yesterday

Weston stands charged with purchasing a mobile phone and failing to declare the Internet-enabled device to police on October 19 and November 9.

SHPOs are used by courts in cases where the authorities have concerns about a specific person – including people convicted of sexual offences.

They impose certain conditions, including prohibiting unmonitored access to the Internet.