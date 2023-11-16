Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Beck Row man charged after allegedly breaching sexual harm prevention order with unauthorised phone use

By Charlie Masters
-
charlie.masters@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:34, 16 November 2023

A man has been charged over alleged breaches of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed by a court.

Alan Weston, 76, of Rookery Drove, Beck Row, was arrested on November 14.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court yesterday, and has since been remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance.

Weston appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court (pictured) in Ipswich yesterday
Weston appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court (pictured) in Ipswich yesterday

Weston stands charged with purchasing a mobile phone and failing to declare the Internet-enabled device to police on October 19 and November 9.

SHPOs are used by courts in cases where the authorities have concerns about a specific person – including people convicted of sexual offences.

They impose certain conditions, including prohibiting unmonitored access to the Internet.

Bury St Edmunds Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Charlie Masters