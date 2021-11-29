A man has been told he could potentially face jail time after admitting attacking his former partner at her Kennett home.

Francis Smart, of Bannold Drove in Waterbeach, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Originally he had denied attacking Danielle Minns after letting himself into her Jeddah Way home at around 5.30am on February 4, 2019.

It had been alleged he had threatened her with a knife, hit her in the face, pulled her hair and tried to smother her by putting a pillow over her face as she lay in bed.

But today, after Judge Emma Peters put the charge to Smart again, he pleaded guilty.

The jury was then discharged, with the prosecution not seeking a verdict on the other charges of making threats to kill and assault by beating.

Smart had already entered a guilty pleas to three charges of sending indecent or grossly offensive communications with intent to cause distress to his former partner in the days after the alleged attack.

Judge Peters set a date of January 7, 2022, for sentencing and asked for an updated personal statement from the victim about how it affected her life and a pre-sentence report.

The judge explained to the defendant that she wanted the report to know all about him before sentencing and told him she did not rule out any judgment, including sending him straight to prison, after the January hearing.