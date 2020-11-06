A Newmarket man involved in organising a massive illegal rave in Thetford Forest has been fined £10,000.

More than 100 police officers shut down the rave, which attracted more than 500 people in forest near to the English Heritage site Grimes Graves on Saturday, August 29.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old man, from the Newmarket area, was given a fixed penalty notice and fined £10,000 for being involved in the organisation or facilitation of an event of 30 or more people.

The illegal rave at Thetford Forest

In September he voluntarily attended Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was interviewed about his involvement in the event.

Norfolk Constabulary's Assistant Chief Constable Nick Davison, who led the operation, said: "Due to the nature of the location and the number of people in attendance, it was a challenging event to disrupt and a significant task to shut it down. In doing so, bottles and cans were used as missiles and thrown at officers and we called on resources from three other forces.

"It also caused concern in the local community.

"Over the past few months, we have been working hard to try to trace the organisers and do everything in our power, supported by evidence, to find out who was responsible and bring them to justice.

"I deplore their decision to organise this event, and in doing so act so recklessly and without thought for people's safety and wellbeing, and particularly at a time when coronavirus continues to be a very real threat to us all.

"I hope this sends out a very strong message that the police acting in the interests of our communities and those at the highest risk from COVID-19 will not tolerate this type of irresponsible and selfish behaviour.”

Officers from Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire shut down the event at 6.30pm on Sunday, August 30.

Three men were arrested at the scene and each issued with a £100 fine.

Another man was later arrested following the event and also issued with a £100 fine.

In addition to the arrests and fines, officers also seized audio equipment, generators, the rig and a large flat-bed lorry that was used to transport the equipment.

