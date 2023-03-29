More news, no ads

A man has been fined over a crash which injured another driver – and 'indirectly' contributed to his own wife's death.

John Bond, 44, of Wilcox Avenue in Bury St Edmunds, was found guilty of careless driving in January.

He was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving – which can carry a jail sentence – but was acquitted at trial.

A judge previously said the death of Rachael Bond (pictured) was 'indirectly' caused by the crash

Yesterday at Ipswich Crown Court, Mr Bond was handed a £500 fine and £85 in court costs.

In addition, three penalty points were added to his licence.

The charges against him stemmed from a crash in Higham Road, Tuddenham, which occurred on February 6, 2021.

Mr Bond was in control of a vehicle which collided with a car driven by US military specialist Cameron Street.

Prior to the crash, the defendant had been attempting to overtake a cement truck.

Mr Street was seriously injured.

Mr Bond's wife, 41-year-old Rachael Bond, was in the passenger seat of his car.

She was rushed to hospital, and died there on February 10.

At trial, Judge Emma Peters said the crash had 'indirectly' led to Mrs Bond's death.

Mr Bond has expressed his regret over the collision, which, he said, resulted from a 'split-second' error of judgement.