A man has been convicted of attempted murder after he plunged an axe into the back of a pub-goer's head.

At Ipswich Crown Court today, the jury in the case of 39-year-old David Perry returned a guilty verdict, having started deliberating on Friday.

Perry, of St Margaret's Place, Stradishall, was on trial over an incident on March 19 last year, in which he attacked a man at The Bell Hotel in Clare.

The Bell Hotel was the site of the attack last March

Perry's victim came to The Bell Hotel – where the defendant was also drinking – as part of a group.

Following a row with the group, Perry, a landscape gardener, retrieved an axe from the back of his van.

He then drove the axe into the back of the victim's skull, before fleeing the scene.

While on trial, Perry maintained that he had not intended to kill the man or cause him serious harm.

Following his arrest, the defendant told officers of his relief that the victim was alive – and he has expressed remorse throughout the trial.

The victim made a full recovery within days of the attack, and was able to testify before the court.

Judge Martyn Levett set a sentencing date for March 6.

Following the trial, PC Jacqueline Isobel White of Suffolk Constabulary’s West CID, said: “This was a cowardly attack and a frightening experience for the victim, his family and for those that witnessed this incident. The victim is extremely lucky to have survived.”