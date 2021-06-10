A 23-year-old man wrote a series of heartbreaking messages to his family before taking his own life, an inquest heard today.

Timothy Stanger Simpson of Cavendish Close, Mildenhall, was found dead in woodland by police at 3.15am on November 14, 2020.

Suffolk Coroner's Court heard that the day before he had been in an "unusual mood" and had gone missing at around 4pm.

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Police went to a woodland close to AJN Steelstock steelworks in Kentford, West Suffolk, in the early hours of November 14, after being told by his partner, Abigail Harrington - who described Mr Simpson as "the loveliest person any of us had ever met" - that this was one of his favourite places.

There, police found Mr Simpson's car with a notebook containing messages to his family, including his partner, baby son, mum and sister, in which he told them how much he loved them, and was "sorry".

Mr Simpson, who worked as a gardener and pest controller, had visited his GP for anxiety and depression in 2018, but stopped taking medication in June 2019.

The inquest heard that in 2018 he also had money troubles after "wracking up debts on a credit card" and that at the time he "could not afford his anti-depressants".

He attended a Wellbeing meeting but didn't feel the service "was for him" and instead, preferred to seek comfort in family and friends, "going for long walks with his ferrets or dogs", "picking fruit", or "hunting, foraging and growing", which were his passions.

On the day he went missing, Abigail Harrington told the court he was in a "completely unusual mood" and he had "stomped out of the house".

The court heard there were no indications however that he would take his own life.

Suffolk Coroner Jaqueline Devonish concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation by hanging, and recorded a verdict of suicide.

She passed her condolences to the family.

