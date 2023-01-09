A man plunged an axe into the head of another following a dispute at a pub, a court heard.

The trial of David Perry, of St Margaret's Place, Stradishall, opened at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Perry, 39, has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on March 19 last year, in which he attacked another with an axe at The Bell Hotel in Clare.

The attack occurred at The Bell Hotel in Clare

The incident was captured on CCTV – and Perry does not deny attacking the man.

The court heard he has said that he did not intend to cause his victim serious harm.

Carolyn Gardiner, prosecuting, told the court that, on the evening in question, Perry had been drinking alone at the pub.

The victim was part of a group of men who came in subsequently – none of whom knew the defendant.

Following a dispute with the group, Perry was physically ejected from the premises.

He returned a few minutes later, having taken an axe from the back of his van.

The defendant then assaulted the victim, who suffered head injuries.

Mrs Gardiner said that, following the attack, Perry left the pub and drove to the Tesco Superstore at St Saviours Interchange in Bury St Edmunds.

A cashier working there that evening told police that Perry discussed the incident with her while purchasing alcohol.

The following day, officers apprehended the defendant, who asked them how the victim was doing.

When informed he had survived the attack, Perry told officers: "Brilliant, that's bloody brilliant. That's all I was worrying about last night and this morning."

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

He was found to have suffered a single blow to the head from an axe, causing significant skull damage.

Although he has since made a recovery, a doctor's report read out by Mrs Gardiner in court today described the force used by Perry to inflict the blow as severe.

The bartender who served Perry and the victim on the night of the incident appeared in court today.

She said that, just before the attack, Perry had entered the pub brandishing an axe and screaming in a mad rage.

The trial continues.