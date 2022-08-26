Fire and ambulance services called to rescue man from maintenance pit in Beck Row
Published: 15:45, 26 August 2022
| Updated: 15:55, 26 August 2022
A fire crew was dispatched from Mildenhall to help rescue a man after he was unable to get out of a maintenance pit.
The incident was at the Autospeed repair shop in Beck Row.
Around 2.39pm, emergency workers were called to the scene to rescue a 63-year-old man from the pit.
By 3.30pm, he had been removed from the pit, and was in the care of ambulance workers.