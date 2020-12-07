A man says he was 'robbed' of the chance to have a proper goodbye with his dying mum due to a care home's policy.

Nick Collins, of Chippenham, feels he was denied the opportunity to have a final conversation with his 89-year-old mum Pat, who is receiving end of life care at Mildenhall Lodge.

He was told last Tuesday by a doctor that his mum required end of life care due to renal failure and dementia but the home, in St John's Close, Mildenhall, which is run by Care UK, would only allow him in to see her when she was in the last 48 hours of her life.

Pat and Nick Collins

Care UK says its 'first priority is always the safety and wellbeing of all the residents' in its homes.

Knowing by that stage, his mum would have fallen into a coma, denying him the chance to have a final conversation with her, Mr Collins, 60, and his wife Jill posted about the issue on social media and contacted the press in an effort to get in to see her.

Following their campaign, Nick received the go-ahead last night to see his mum.

Jill, 61, said: "She wasn't really conscious. She smiled and just literally tried to open her eyes but there was no conversation. It was very one way. Nick was able to say what he wanted to say.

"What would have been lovely was for her to say what she wanted to say.

"It's barbaric and inhumane.

"The delay had stopped him from saying a proper goodbye."

Nick, a former Metropolitan police officer, said he felt 'robbed'.

"I'm just upset and angry that these people can make the decision as to whether you can see your parents or not," he said.

"They're the judge, jury and executioner. They were going to let me see my mum 48 hours before her death - she would have been in a coma a long time before that.

"I just wanted a conversation with her before she went into a coma.

"I'm just so upset that people can take this out of your hands."

His mum, an army officer's wife and great grandmother, tested positive for coronavirus about five weeks ago and was admitted to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Nick had seen his mum 10 days ago when he was permitted onto the hospital ward wearing full PPE.

Nick hadn't had any physical contact with his mum since March and was allowed three socially distanced visits in June but said he hadn't been allowed into the home since then due to the home's coronavirus policy, which has seen it enter lockdown when a member of staff or resident displays any symptoms.

A Care UK spokesman said: "Our first priority is always the safety and wellbeing of all the residents in our homes and we have followed Government guidance throughout the pandemic to minimise the risk of infection to people in the home.

"When a clinician says that a resident is close to the end of their life, we have, since March, hosted visits for a family member and one of these visits has already been offered to Mr Collins."

