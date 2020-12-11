A man has called for lessons to be learnt at a care home after he was 'robbed' of the chance to have a proper goodbye with his mum who died yesterday.

Nick Collins, of Chippenham, feels he was denied the opportunity to have a final conversation with his 89-year-old mum Pat while she was receiving end of life care at Mildenhall Lodge.

He was told last Tuesday by a doctor that his mum required end of life care due to renal failure and dementia but the home, in St John's Close, Mildenhall, which is run by Care UK, would only allow him in to see her when she was in the last 48 hours of her life.

Pat and Nick Collins

Care UK said its 'first priority is always the safety and wellbeing of all the residents' in its homes.

Knowing by that stage, his mum would have fallen into a coma, denying him the chance to have a final conversation with her, Mr Collins, 60, and his wife Jill posted about the issue on social media and contacted the press in an effort to get in to see her.

Following their campaign, Nick, a former Metropolitan police officer, received the go-ahead on Sunday night to see his mum but felt 'robbed' of the chance to have a proper goodbye with her as by then she was unable to speak.

Nick Collins and his wife Jill. Picture by Mecha Morton

His mum, an army officer's wife and great grandmother, passed away yesterday afternoon with her son by her side.

Mr Collins said he was 'still angry and upset' by the care home's policy.

"I think care homes should show a bit of compassion here," he said.

"I fully understand (the situation with) Covid but when you can't see your loved one and say your final goodbyes then there's something wrong with humanity here.

"I knew my mum was going to lapse into a coma. My thing was let me into the home and speak with her before she goes into that coma and sadly they deprived me of that. When they finally allowed me in it was too late.

"She heard my voice, opened her eyes very very slightly, gave me a half smile and reached out for my hand - that was it. There was no speech, it was just me speaking to her and that was the sad thing about it."

He said he had been to see his mum yesterday morning but was invited back after her condition deteriorated.

She died yesterday afternoon.

Mr Collins said he was 'very sorry' to hear about the death of actress Dame Barbara Windsor, who had Alzheimer's but noted her husband spent the last seven days by her side at a care home.

"He was afforded that," Mr Collins said. "It just shows the differences in care homes in what they do and what they don't do."

On Monday, a Care UK spokesman said: "Our first priority is always the safety and wellbeing of all the residents in our homes and we have followed Government guidance throughout the pandemic to minimise the risk of infection to people in the home.

"When a clinician says that a resident is close to the end of their life, we have, since March, hosted visits for a family member and one of these visits has already been offered to Mr Collins."

Care UK has been approached for further comment.

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk