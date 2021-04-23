Wanted man Levi Kerry, with links to Newmarket, arrested near Red Lodge
Published: 10:32, 23 April 2021
| Updated: 10:50, 23 April 2021
Police have found and arrested a man wanted in connection with burglary, assault, and public order offences.
Levi Kerry, 20, from Coventry with links to Suffolk's Beck Row and Newmarket, was subject to a police appeal.
He was arrested on Sunday, April 11 near Red Lodge.
Kerry has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
