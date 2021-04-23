Police have found and arrested a man wanted in connection with burglary, assault, and public order offences.

Levi Kerry, 20, from Coventry with links to Suffolk's Beck Row and Newmarket, was subject to a police appeal.

He was arrested on Sunday, April 11 near Red Lodge.

Police made their appeal to find Levi Kerry in October 2020. Picture: Suffolk Police

Kerry has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

