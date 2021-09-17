A man who was stabbed in a Bury St Edmunds street later died in hospital, an inquest heard.

Neil Charles was found with a serious wound to the chest in the early hours of June 20 outside a house in Winsford Road in the town, Suffolk Coroner's Court was told earlier today.

The 47 year old, of Darby's Court in Schoolhall Lane, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, just after 4am, and was rushed into intensive care in a critical condition.

Neil Charles, 47, of Bury St Edmunds who died after being stabbed on the Moreton Hall estate. Picture: Suffolk Police

But Mr Charles, who was originally from Newmarket but lived in Bury St Edmunds, died two days later as a result of his injuries.

A Home Office post mortem found he had suffered a serious stab wound to the chest, the inquest opening had been told.

Police officers had arrested two men in connection with the investigation, the hearing was told, but they have since been released under investigation.

The stabbing happened in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate, in Bury St Edmunds, earlier this year.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish said she would open and suspend the inquest, and set a date for December 17 to review the progress of police investigations.

