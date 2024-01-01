West Suffolk crimes by street mapped including in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Sudbury and Newmarket
Published: 05:00, 01 January 2024
This map illustrates the latest police crime data issued for West Suffolk and beyond.
It has been compiled using details issued by data.police.uk for October 2023.
The data shows crimes by street in West Suffolk, Mid Suffolk as well as Babergh and whether there has been an outcome.
For data across the whole of Suffolk click here.
We also reveal how many crimes have been reported in some of the county's biggest towns in the above link.
