Markets across West Suffolk will be closing an hour early tomorrow due to the the expected extreme heat.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning lasting until Sunday, which includes health advice about avoiding overheating.

West Suffolk council said due to the Met Office advice they made the decision to shut Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Haverhill market early.

The market at Bury St Edmunds is usually held on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Picture West Suffolk Council.

This was decided following discussions with traders, as it will allow them to pack down early and avoid the highest afternoon temperatures.

Bury St Edmunds market will now finish at 3pm and Haverhill market at 2pm.

Newmarket market will also close at 2pm, Brandon market which is also held on Saturdays, will finish as usual at 1pm.