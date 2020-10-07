A service station worker was hit on the head with a box of tin foil during three attempted robberies in West Suffolk .

The first incident was at about 6.15am when a male walked into a petrol station, in Bury Road, Newmarket , demanding money and making threats with a wine bottle.

He was described as white, about five foot three inches tall, wearing a blue face mask and a grey hooded top and black trousers.

Suffolk Police appeal. Picture by Mark Westley

He left on foot with just the bottle of wine.

The police reference number for the incident is CAD 50.

In the second incident, a male walked into Kentford service station, in Bury Road, at about 6.30am and a similar demand was made for money.

He attempted to steal cash from the till and the member of staff refused.

She was hit on the head with a box of tin foil.

The culprit fled the scene on foot (CAD 51).

At about 6.45am, there was report of a similar incident at McColls, in Market Place in Mildenhall , where a man, after buying two eggs, attempted to grab money from the till but failed.

He left the scene on foot but was seen to get into a red coloured vehicle, in the passenger side of the car (CAD 53).

No-one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Investigations are on-going and police are linking the three reported incidents.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time in any of the incidents, has dash cam footage of any suspicious activity recorded at around the times/locations of the incidents or knows who was responsible should contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting the relevant CAD number of Wednesday, October 7.

