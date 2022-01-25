The trust that runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, has confirmed patients and visitors must remain wearing masks across their premises from Thursday as restrictions ease.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has said masks will stay in place at their hospitals, clinics and GP practice in Glemsford.

Restrictions on mask wearing and Covid-19 passports will ease from Thursday following a Government announcement last week.

West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Susan Wilkinson, executive chief nurse at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “While the rules on wearing masks are changing in public places, the rate of coronavirus infection remains high.

"Healthcare settings are places where there are many vulnerable people, so to continue to protect our patients, staff and visitors face masks must still be worn in all areas of our hospitals and community clinics, unless you have an exemption.

"Free fluid-resistant face masks are available at entry points, and please respect our staff if you are asked to put a mask on.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed masks must still be worn across their premises despite rule changes later this week.

"We thank you for your continued co-operation."

Dr Melissa Williams, clinical lead GP at Glemsford Surgery, added: “As with all surgeries across the country we will be asking anyone visiting us to continue to wear a face mask unless they are exempt. Covid-19 continues to be a significant threat to people’s health, and we need to do all we can to protect our community.”

A West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said it was hoped keeping face coverings in place would help protect staff against sickness and the need to self-isolate, which has caused disruption to services in recent months.