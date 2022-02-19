Controversial plans for a massive solar farm which would surround several villages near Newmarket are 'seriously flawed', a council has ruled.

Suffolk County Council published its concerns yesterday over plans for the 2,792 acre Sunnica solar farm project in West Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire.

Cabinet papers say it is impossible for the Government to fully evaluate the significance and degree of the impact of the site 'because several key assessments are inadequate'.

The 2,792 acre Sunnica solar farm project would surround villages in West Suffolk and East Cambridgeshire.

The solar farm would be built over four main sites grouped into Sunnica East, which is predominantly in Suffolk, and Sunnica West, which is within Cambridgeshire but close to the Suffolk border.

Sunnica East is divided into Sunnica East A to the north of Freckenham and to the south-east of Isleham, and Sunnica East B to the east of Freckenham, south of Worlington and north of Red Lodge.

Sunnica Ltd said it has brought forward the energy farm plans to 'meet an urgent national need for new sources of renewable energy generation'.

Residents in local communities have been protesting against the plans.

The proposals are being examined by the Planning Inspectorate who will make a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy for a final decision.

Concerns outlined in the county council's cabinet papers, to be discussed on March 1, would form part of the authority's initial submission to the Planning Inspectorate.

Cllr Richard Rout, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Environment at Suffolk County Council, said: “Suffolk County Council is totally committed to renewable energy and it plays a key role in our climate change pledge.

“However, this commitment cannot come at any cost. Each project must be reasoned and considered. We will always examine the scale of the project and the impact it may have on those who live nearby.

Cllr Richard Rout, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Environment at Suffolk County Council.

“Unfortunately, we cannot support this solar farm because the size of the development hasn’t been justified and the fact that the planning application is seriously flawed.

"Amongst many things, it fails to assess the full range of harm to the landscape and surrounding area.

"If consented, Sunnica will permanently change the character of a unique part of Suffolk which has been shaped by agriculture and horse racing.”

A Sunnica protest group.

Other concerns raised by the council relate to landscape and visual amenity, transport and access and community impacts.

It also said that, contrary to the applicant’s assessments, it did 'not anticipate employment and socio-economic benefits of any significance'.

The examination by the Planning Inspectorate is expected to begin this spring and last for six months, following which a recommendation will be made to the Secretary of State, who is expected to make a decision around spring 2023.

Suffolk County Council is a statutory consultee, along with West Suffolk Council, East Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council.

MPs Lucy Frazer and Matt Hancock write to Sunnica to oppose proposed plans for a solar farm in its current form.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, who is set to join a protest march against the plans on March 20, said he welcomed the county council's decision to oppose the solar farm.

"Even the most ardent supporter of renewable energy can see that putting a huge battery farm right next to villages is a bad idea," he said.

"Those behind this proposal have completely failed to bring the community with them. By attempting to force through unpopular proposals they damage the case for delivering the renewables we need.

"I support solar developments locally where they are in the right place, but the way Sunnica have gone about this is completely wrong.

"I now urge those who are also against the plans to join me in a march on Sunday, 20th March to show Sunnica our strength of feeling.

"We must stop this."

The march will meet at Mildenhall's Sainsbury's lower car park at 9am, and march four miles to Worlington Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, Sunnica Ltd has arranged a public meeting at Red Lodge sports pavilion on March 9 between 7pm and 9pm.

In a recent statement, Sunnica Ltd said: "We are bringing forward our proposals for Sunnica Energy Farm to meet an urgent national need for new sources of renewable energy generation.

"Our site selection process assessments have found the sites to be a suitable location for a solar development of this size.

"In preparing our application for development consent, Sunnica has undertaken an Environmental Impact Assessment which is included in its application documentation.

"This has considered the environmental impacts of the scheme. We’re aiming to bring about an improvement in biodiversity through this project, which will rest the land for a period of time.

"We take safety extremely seriously and that is why we have prepared an Outline Battery Fire Safety Management Plan as part of our development consent order application.

"The plan has been developed in consultation with the local fire authorities.

"If we were to receive development consent, this plan will be updated to reflect the final project design."