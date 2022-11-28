Matt Hancock has addressed rumours he would be ditching politics for showbiz following his jungle jaunt.

The West Suffolk MP, including for Haverhill and Newmarket, noted there are no plans for him to stand down as MP or walk away from politics following his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

There have similarly been no discussions with Miah Riaz or any PR firms about capitalising on his image post-jungle.

Rumours in the tabloids said Matt Hancock would be chasing a showbiz career post-jungle. Picture: Lifted Entertainment

It was reported by The Sun last night that Mr Hancock could be in talks for a career-change through partner Gina Coladangelo.

However, SuffolkNews has been told this is not the case by a spokesperson for the politician.

Mr Hancock finished third in the latest season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for which he was allegedly paid £400,000 to appear on.

The top spot was bagged by former Lioness Jill Scott, while Hollyoaks star Owen Warner came in second.

His entrance into the jungle was controversial, and the former health secretary managed 21 days on the show.

He had the party whip suspended when it was revealed he would enter the show, with no information on whether it would be returned to him on his exit.

It was previously stated that Mr Hancock would be kept in the loop should any major political issues within his constituency happen while he was in Australia.

He also plans to catch up with constituents and set up surgeries once he returns.

Regarding reports in the tabloids, a spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: "Matt has no intention of standing down or stepping away from politics and there has been no conversation with Mayah Riaz or any other PR firm."