West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has said he blew up every part of his life and let people down after he was caught breaking social distancing rules by kissing an aide.

Mr Hancock resigned as Health Secretary after CCTV footage was leaked of him embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Speaking to ITV's Robert Peston, he said he had 'blown up every part' of his life.

He said: "I would just say sorry again for the failure of ... I let a lot of people down and I'm sorry to the people who I hurt."

He was also questioned about the furore over a contract in which one of his constituents was awarded £40 million in government work.

Mr Hancock said he had 'absolutely nothing' to do with the contract.

"More importantly the gentleman in question and his company didn't get a contract with the department or with the NHS - they were a sub contractor and therefore they didn't have a contractual arrangement with the department," he said.

"I have been told through the media and outlets somehow there has been some great scandal here and that is just not true."