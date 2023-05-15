Matt Hancock has said ‘fantastic progress’ is being made into blood-drawing services across West Suffolk.

The West Suffolk MP’s comments come as the Forest Heath Primary Care Network (PCN) announces a new weekly Saturday morning clinic, which will provide an additional 100 appointments a week.

The service will be delivered from the Forest Heath Surgery in Brandon to any eligible patient registered with the PCN.

Matt Hancock is ‘delighted’ with the progress in phlebotomy. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA

The former Health Secretary, who is working closely with NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: “I am delighted by the fantastic progress that’s already been made to increase phlebotomy services across West Suffolk.

“I want to thank everyone involved in the Integrated Care system who is working tirelessly to increase provision in the area.

“These services are incredibly important and it’s essential they are made more accessible.

“I am working with Dr Ed Garratt and his brilliant team at NHS Suffolk and North East Essex ICB to deliver more support in West Suffolk.”

Ed Garratt is the chief executive of the ICB.

A Suffolk-wide review of provision is due to be finished in the summer.

Phlebotomy is the process of making a puncture in a vein, usually in the arm, with a cannula for the purpose of drawing blood.