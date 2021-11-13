Matt Hancock could be next on the best-seller list with his account of Covid struggles

Disgraced West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is about to nail a deal for a warts-and-all account of his role in the pandemic, it is believed.

Media reports today from the MailOnline suggest the Haverhill and Newmarket MP could be on the verge of signing a lucrative deal to detail his role in the UK's vaccine effort.

Mr Hancock lost his job earlier this year as Health Secretary when he broke social distancing rules with his lover, Gina Coladangelo (pictured below).

Matt Hancock with Gina Coladangelo (Yui Mok/PA) (53042708)

MailOnline claims Mr Hancock could use the book to hit back at ex-No 10 aide Dominic Cummings, who accused him of incompetence and lying in a series of explosive outbursts.

Labour, meanwhile, has called on the Cabinet Office to block publication of any possible book from Mr Hancock.

According to @skynews, a spokesman said: “It can't be right that Matt Hancock gets to put his spin on events for a bumper pay cheque before families can find out the truth of what happened at a public inquiry.”

Labour calls on Cabinet Office to block publication of new Matt Hancock book.



“It can't be right that Matt Hancock gets to put his spin on events for a bumper pay cheque before families can find out the truth of what happened at a public inquiry”https://t.co/woYHh6H33l — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) November 13, 2021

Mr Hancock was recently given a new role in Africa but that was later withdrawn.

Meanwhile, a new poll today suggests voters are moving away from the Tories, with two thirds asked considering the party 'very sleazy'.

Suffolk News approached Mr Hancock's office for comment.

Dear Prime Minister: Matt Hancock's resignation letter to Boris Johnson in full.

Matt Hancock (53042712)

Matt Hancock: From student journalist to disgraced Health Secretary.

Head to our politics page for expert analysis and all the latest news from your politicians and councils.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk