Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been dropped as a controversial speaker at a travel conference in Qatar.

The MP was due to give an address at the Institute of Travel & Tourism (ITT) annual event, held from June 5 to 7 later this year.

But the organisers were slammed for inviting the much-maligned politician, due to his leading role in the government's pandemic response and his subsequent appearances on reality TV.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: SWNS

Leaked WhatsApp messages that emerged last week shed fresh scrutiny on Mr Hancock's handling of the pandemic after it appeared advice about testing care home residents was ignored.

The 44-year-old resigned as health secretary in June 2021 after he was caught breaking Covid rules by kissing aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his departmental office.

The MP for West Suffolk is now sitting as an independent after Rishi Sunak removed the Conservative whip for appearing as a contestant on ITV's 'I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' last December - for which received a reported £320,000 and finished third.

The MP for West Suffolk is now sitting as an independent after Rishi Sunak removed the Conservative whip for appearing as a contestant on ITV's 'I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

After initially defending its choice of speaker as one of many other contentious attendees at previous conferences, the institute has now announced he will no longer be invited to the event.

In previous years Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and John Prescott have addressed the ITT conference.

Qatar hosted the World Cup last November and December, which drew controversy for the emirate's attitudes towards women and gay people.

Following the announcement last week that Mr Hancock would be speaking at this year's event in Doha, many industry figures criticised the move.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: "The Institute of Travel and Tourism have bizarrely invited Matt Hancock to speak about Covid and travel at their annual conference in June. He wrecked travel due to his untested and unproven policies.

"What on earth are ITT playing at? Matt Hancock is someone who didn’t hesitate to almost destroy the travel and tourism sector with unproven and untested policies that lasted two years. Lockdowns in the UK saw hundreds of thousands of jobs disappear."

Steven Freudmann, ITT chair, said he hoped Mr Hancock would appear at the conference to answer questions about his travel restrictions policies during Covid, which saw the industry shutdown for months at a time.

But yesterday (Mon) it emerged he would no longer be at the conference and he was no longer listed on the firm's website as a keynote speaker. A tweet announcing his appearance at the event was also deleted.

Dr Freudmann said this was to avoid him becoming a distraction after leaked WhatsApp messages from Hancock and government colleagues revealed him joking about hotel quarantine rules and describing airlines and airports as "unhelpful" during lockdown.

David Speakman, founder of Travel Counsellors travel agency, said after Mr Hancock was dropped as a speaker: "It’s not about endorsing someone’s views or defending their right to speak. It’s about inviting someone who by their actions blatantly damaged so many lives and their human rights. Defending the indefensible."

Sophie Griffiths, editor of Travel Trade Gazette, said after the announcement there were "a few sighs of relief in travel this morning".

Mr Charles added in a tweet: "Delighted that ITT have withdrawn their invite to Matt Hancock to speak at their annual conference. He doesn’t deserve a penny from an industry he wrecked during Covid."

Mr Hancock was also key in instigating the 'traffic light' system when travel restrictions began to be lifted.

He is also set to appear on Channel 4 show, 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins', later this year after being paid £45,000.

ITT and Mr Hancock have been approached for comment.