West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock fought back tears as he was read a letter from home in the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

As the World Cup kicked off, Former Lioness Jill Scott read a letter from his partner Gina Coladangelo after the team won all 10 letters from home in a challenge where joy from home hung in the balance.

"Watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience," she read to a smiling Matt.

Matt Hancock is safe for another day - but will tomorrow be his last in the jungle? Your votes will decide.

"We are particularly impressed you conquered your fear of snakes. We are less sure of the dancing.

"Although we saw you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlett."

Originally, his letter was in the hands of Chris Moyles, who 'couldn't believe' he was playing for Hancock.

Matt recounted how he trained to be a jockey, and even won a race. Picture: Lifted Entertainment

In the challenge, Matt himself placed an impressive two blocks on the balancing beam, before knocking all three out of place at the end.

It was worth it in the end, though, as the dream-team of Scarlett, Owen and Jill placed the remaining eight blocks and ensured all camp-mates received their letters from home.

The MP for Haverhill and Newmarket is safe for another day, as Scarlett Douglas was evicted in the second elimination.

The episode opened with Matt explaining to Babatúndé and Seann how he won a race riding a horse named 'Lady Gaga's Bouncy Castle' whilst training to be a jockey.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is currently in its 22nd season. Picture: Lifted Entertainment

Stunned, comedian Seann said: "You see these little people in suits, these politicians. You really don't know what they're capable of."

Babatúndé and Matt had a heart-to-heart after the former health secretary explained his struggle with dyslexia at school, which he was diagnosed with during university.

Matt said: "I wanted to learn. One side, on maths, I could. On the other side, with English, I couldn't.

This year's jungle line-up faced their second elimination, with Charlene and Scarlett gone. Picture: Lifted Entertainment

"Once I was diagnosed, it was a relief. I am good with language, but my brain works differently."

He later grimaced as Jill and Mike recounted drinking blended vaginas, fish eyes, cockroaches and vomit fruit in the latest bushtucker trial, Speak Uneasy.

The reward for their efforts was silkie chicken – a black-skinned chicken – and potatoes for his second meal as camp chef.

A disagreement between Matt and Sue led to them abandoning plans to par-boil the potatoes before frying them.

Ultimately, the meal went down a treat, with a sneaky Matt scraping the bottom of the pan 'to help with washing up.'

Matt's jungle high:

His heart-to-heart with Seann and Babatúndé.

Matt's jungle low:

Skimping on portions again, or knocking the blocks off the balancing beam.

