West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock was unable to secure victory in this year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!

The former Health Secretary was beaten to the crown by winner Jill Scott with Owen Warner narrowly missing out as he finished runner-up.

Mike Tindall missed out on Sunday's finale with Ms Scott, Owen Warner and Mr Hancock being the final three celebrities in the jungle.

The West Suffolk MP managed to reach the final with Jill Scott and Owen Warner. Picture: ITV

Firstly, the episode began with Mr Hancock expressing his disbelief at reaching the final three.

He said: “I can't believe I'm in the final, it's absolutely brilliant. I’m just so grateful. It's unbelievable.”

The final challenge for the celebrities was a classic bushtucker trial, with starters, main courses, desserts as well as drinks and treats of their choice on offer.

His arrival turned heads, but his triumphant return from Trials kept Camp smiling. Matt Hancock is leaving the Jungle in third place 🧡 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Xx4YxX7Mbv — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

For the first time ever the campmates also got to watch each other.

Ms Scott kicked off proceedings with a rat race challenge, where some rats, cockroaches and earworms kept her company as she used her tongue to twist stars off a pole.

She triumphed, completing all five stars and securing starters for their evening meal.

The last Bushtucker Trials of the series 🥹⭐️ The Final Three have won all the stars up for grabs for that famous last supper in Camp 🌴 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zxUd3mx9bx — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

The bushtucker bonanza was then presented to Mr Warner where he ate a variety of fairly gruesome food dishes ranging from a camel’s testicle to a bull’s penis.

He managed to breeze through the five dishes although he did hit a bit of difficulty when it came to the camel’s eyeball, but still mamaged to bag the main courses for everyone.

Mr Hancock rounded the trial off where he won a star for every minute he endured in a water tank.

The twist was some eels, yabbies, toads and spiders joined in the fun in the tank with him, but the MP endured the full five minutes to win five stars.

However, after lasting 21 days, his journey came to the end and he sat down with presenters Ant and Dec.

Mr Hancock said: “I just wanted to show what I’m like as a person. I just wanted to be myself and politicians don’t come across as human enough, but in here we have had all sorts of interesting and important conversations.”

The MP admitted he was nervous when he originally came in and was expecting to get grilled by the campmates.

“What I was grateful for was that we had grown ups conversations - there were strong feelings but no agro.

“I know it was controversial coming here. We’ve all got different sides to our personality and so I just went in absolutely clear that I was going to be myself.

Matt's high point:

Holding firm as he was surrounded by a group of various revolting creatures.

Matt's jungle low point:

Missing out on making the final two.

What's your view of Matt's time in the jungle? Email us via suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk, or leave your thoughts on Facebook.